UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $13.08 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

