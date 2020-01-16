UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 430 ($5.66).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 321 ($4.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.89.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

