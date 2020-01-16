Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.39

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 41946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

