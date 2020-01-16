United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

