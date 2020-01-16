United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 494,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

