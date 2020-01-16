Unum Group to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 25,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,987 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

