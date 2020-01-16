Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

NYSE VLO opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

