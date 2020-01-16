Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.18

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.18 and last traded at $181.18, with a volume of 120814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

