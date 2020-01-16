Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.00

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 5685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

