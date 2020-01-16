Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.46.

TSE:VET opened at C$21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.83.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

