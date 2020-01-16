VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$66,000.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano bought 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano bought 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano bought 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano bought 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.34. The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

