Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €99.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.82 ($118.39).

Shares of DG opened at €100.55 ($116.92) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.79. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

