Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of VNOM opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

