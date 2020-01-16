Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

NYSE:V opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The company has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

