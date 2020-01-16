Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €192.45 ($223.78).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €182.62 ($212.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.