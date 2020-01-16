Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.60

Press coverage about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Walgreens Boots Alliance’s ranking:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

