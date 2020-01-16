Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 669.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

