Wedbush Comments on Purple Innovation Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

