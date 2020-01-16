Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS):

1/15/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/10/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2020 – Orthopediatrics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/1/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Orthopediatrics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $809.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

