Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAL opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

