William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

