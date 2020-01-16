William Salomon Purchases 75,000 Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($187,450.67).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, William Salomon acquired 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

On Monday, January 6th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

On Monday, December 23rd, William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

Shares of LON:HAN opened at GBX 191 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.24. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

