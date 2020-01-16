Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500 at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Bank of America began coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,204 ($55.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,962.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,713.70.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

