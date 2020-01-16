Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.67.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $179.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,901 shares of company stock valued at $127,914,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

