Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Workiva by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Workiva by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Workiva by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

