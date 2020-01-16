WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

