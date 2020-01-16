WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$94.10 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$62.56 and a 1 year high of C$95.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

