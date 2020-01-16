XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.64. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

