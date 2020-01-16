Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 160,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

