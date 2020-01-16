York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of York Water worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of York Water by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.22. York Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

