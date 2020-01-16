Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.27. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $634.94 million, a P/E ratio of 320.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

