Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compugen by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

