Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter.

MMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $4.73 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

