Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,681,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

