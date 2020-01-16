Zacks: Analysts Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

AAXN stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 285.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Creative Planning increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

