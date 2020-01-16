Zacks: Analysts Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Marcus reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of MCS opened at $31.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Marcus has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

