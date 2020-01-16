Zacks: Analysts Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Qumu news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the second quarter worth about $433,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Qumu has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

