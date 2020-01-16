Zacks: Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Atossa Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

