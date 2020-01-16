Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

