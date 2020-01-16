Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 821.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.