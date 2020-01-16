Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $393.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

