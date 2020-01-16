Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.59. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.