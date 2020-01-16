Zacks: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 194 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $3.46 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.