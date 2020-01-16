Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975,813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

