Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

AEL opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

