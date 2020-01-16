Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to “Hold”

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19,447.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

