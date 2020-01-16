Zacks: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Pennant Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott E. Lamb acquired 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

