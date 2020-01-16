zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.33 ($117.83).

ZO1 stock opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €78.40 ($91.16) and a 1-year high of €128.60 ($149.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.62 million and a P/E ratio of -80.40.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

