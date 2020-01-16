Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.