$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.07. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.